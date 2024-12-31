Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Dec. 10.
Bortuzzo has missed the last eight games due to his lower-body injury, so his move to injured reserve is procedural. Head coach Andre Tourigny said in mid-December that Bortuzzo "will miss quite a bit of time," and a timetable for the defenseman's return isn't yet known.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Out for foreseeable future•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Listed as day-to-day•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Likely to miss time•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Can't finish contest•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Puts up helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Robert Bortuzzo: Pockets assist Friday•