Bortuzzo (lower body) will be in the lineup versus Edmonton on Friday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bortuzzo left Tuesday's game in Montreal in the second period and did not return. Bortuzzo has yet to pick up a point in nine games with Utah this season.
