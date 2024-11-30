Bortuzzo notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bortuzzo suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday versus the Canadiens, but he was able to avoid missing any additional time. The 35-year-old could stick in the lineup for a while with Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) out for 4-6 weeks. The helper was Bortuzzo's first in 10 appearances this season, and he's added three shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 12 hits and 20 PIM as an enforcer in a bottom-four role on Utah's blue line.