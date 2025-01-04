Share Video

Link copied!

Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is regarded as week-to-week.

Bortuzzo missed nine straight games before returning from a lower-body injury Thursday. He had no points, one shot and one block in 8:25 of ice time in the 5-3 win over Calgary. It's not clear if he's dealing with a new problem or reaggravated his original injury.

More News