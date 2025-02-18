Bortuzzo (lower body) remains on injured reserve and won't return to the lineup when play resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Tuesday.

Bortuzzo is day-to-day and has missed the last 18 games. He participated in Tuesday's practice. Bortuzzo has two assists, seven shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 20 hits in 16 appearances this season.