Durzi logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Durzi missed over four months due to shoulder surgery. The 26-year-old blueliner saw 21:37 of ice time in his return to action, and he helped out on Barrett Hayton's third goal of the contest. Durzi has three helpers, seven shots on net, 15 blocked shots, seven PIM and a plus-2 rating through five appearances this season. He could eventually be a candidate for power-play time, but it doesn't appear he'll be in the mix for that role right off the bat following his lengthy absence. He can still add a scoring touch and a physical edge, so Durzi is a player to watch in deeper formats.