Durzi notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Durzi has four points over his last nine contests. The 26-year-old blueliner set up a Barrett Hayton goal in the second period of this contest. Durzi typically isn't among the leaders for points from defensemen, but he's a reliable depth scorer and shot blocker in a top-four role. A shoulder injury earlier in the year has limited him to eight points, 27 shots on net, 40 blocks and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances this season.