Durzi notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Durzi saw a little more action while John Marino (face) was out Tuesday, though Utah spread the ice time around in the blowout win. The 26-year-old Durzi has a goal and three helpers over his last six contests. For the season, the defenseman is at 10 points, 29 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 26 appearances.