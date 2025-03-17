Durzi logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Durzi ended a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Logan Cooley's go-ahead goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Durzi is up to five points, 17 shots, 27 blocks and a plus-3 rating across 15 appearances this season. He's been playing on the third pairing and second power-play unit since returning from a shoulder injury in late February.