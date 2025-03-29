Durzi scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Durzi isn't known for being a reliable scorer, but it's worth noting he's found the back of the net twice across his last six outings, although Utah has dropped both contests. The 26-year-old has seven points (three goals, four helpers) across 21 appearances this season, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.