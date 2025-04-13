Durzi scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Durzi has two goals and three assists over his last eight outings. Utah converted on all four of its power-play chances Saturday, which left enough for both units to get involved. Durzi is up to four goals, 11 points, 36 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 14 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 28 appearances this season.