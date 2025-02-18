Durzi (shoulder) will be activated from injured reserve prior to Saturday's game versus the Kings, Brogan Houston of Deseret News reports.
Durzi hasn't played since Oct. 14 against the Devils, which was Utah's fourth game of the season. Durzi could be a candidate for power-play time, but it's likely his minutes will be limited at first after a lengthy recovery due to surgery. The 26-year-old blueliner could eventually handle top-four minutes.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Making progress, but not ready•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Out through 4 Nations•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Might return in April•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Will be out long-term•
-
Hockey Club's Sean Durzi: Placed on injured reserve•