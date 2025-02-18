Durzi (shoulder) will be activated from injured reserve prior to Saturday's game versus the Kings, Brogan Houston of Deseret News reports.

Durzi hasn't played since Oct. 14 against the Devils, which was Utah's fourth game of the season. Durzi could be a candidate for power-play time, but it's likely his minutes will be limited at first after a lengthy recovery due to surgery. The 26-year-old blueliner could eventually handle top-four minutes.