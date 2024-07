Iginla penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Utah on Thursday.

Iginla was selected sixth overall in the 2024 Draft. The 17-year-old is a talented scorer, as he managed 47 goals in 64 regular-season WHL games with Kelowna. Iginla continued his scoring ways in the playoffs, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 11 appearances. Iginla is expected to return to the WHL next season, where he should dominate.