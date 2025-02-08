Kolyachonok was put on waivers by Utah on Saturday.
Kolyachonok will be sent to AHL Tucson if he passes through waivers. The defenseman has been a healthy scratch for 15 consecutive games. He has two goals and five points across 23 NHL appearances this season.
