Kolyachonok scored the game-winning goal and fired two shots on net in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

With Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) facing a significant absence, Kolyachonok may finally get a look in Utah's lineup. He played just 9:47 in Thursday's contest, but his tally at 8:05 of the second period stood as the game-winner. He's played in just three of the last 18 games, and that's been exclusively in a limited third-pairing role. For the season, he's at a career-high five points with seven shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 14 appearances.