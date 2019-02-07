Hunter Bishop: Joining coaching ranks
Bishop will retire from playing in order to take on a coaching job with the Charleston Colonials of the USPHL.
Bishop was playing in England with the Belfast Giants and put up 19 points in 34 games this season, but will return to his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina to focus on the next stage of his career. Undrafted coming out of Ohio State, the winger played 128 games in the AHL, but was never able to break into the NHL.
