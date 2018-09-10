Hunter Holmes: Flyers camp comes calling

Holmes has been invited to participate in Flyers training camp, TSN reports

As a member of the OHL's Flint Firebirds, Holmes, 18, tallied 33 total points the past two seasons, appearing in 107 games. Still young and needing time to develop, training camp will be a good experience for the young center. He's likely headed back to junior for 2018-19.

