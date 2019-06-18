The Canadiens will not extend Shinkaruk a qualifying offer, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Shinkaruk has failed to make any sort of meaningful impact at the highest level since being selected by Vancouver with the 24th overall pick of the 2013 draft. The 24-year-old winger has only notched four points in 15 NHL appearances since turning pro in 2014-15, and just had what was probably his worst season yet, picking up a meager 10 points in 54 appearances with AHL Laval. He'll hope to catch on with another organization, but at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see him head overseas to continue his career.