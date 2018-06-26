Smith was not tendered by the Flames Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

Smith has never appeared in an NHL game and scored just 17 points in 35 ECHL contests last season. In the two seasons prior, he managed only 19 points in the AHL. The 22-year-old winger won't have many suitors this offseason and probably won't see NHL action any time soon.

