Hunter Smith: Heading to free agency market
Smith was not tendered by the Flames Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
Smith has never appeared in an NHL game and scored just 17 points in 35 ECHL contests last season. In the two seasons prior, he managed only 19 points in the AHL. The 22-year-old winger won't have many suitors this offseason and probably won't see NHL action any time soon.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...