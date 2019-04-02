Hurricanes' Adam Fox: On trade block

Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said Monday that the organization would explore trading Fox after the defenseman elected not to sign an entry-level contract with the franchise, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. "We'll try to trade [Fox]," Dundon said. "I think we'll do OK. We'll see."

Nabbed with the 66th overall pick by the Flames in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Fox was dealt to the Hurricanes over the past summer in the trade that sent Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin back to Calgary. After Fox recently capped off a stellar junior campaign at Harvard in which he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, the Hurricanes tried to lure him to turn pro, but he wasn't receptive to Carolina's overtures. If Fox proceeds with his threat to return to Harvard for his senior season, he would become a free agent in the summer of 2020, so the Hurricanes have plenty of motivation to move him rather than risk losing him for nothing a year from now.