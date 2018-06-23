Hurricanes' Adam Fox: Traded to Carolina

Fox was trade to the Hurricanes in a five-player deal Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.

Fox heads east with Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland, while Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin go to Calgary. Fox is a high-end defensive prospect currently playing with Harvard. His hockey IQ matches his book smarts and he brings elite vision and playmaking to the ice, along with good speed.

Our Latest Stories