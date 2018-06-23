Hurricanes' Adam Fox: Traded to Carolina
Fox was trade to the Hurricanes in a five-player deal Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.
Fox heads east with Dougie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland, while Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin go to Calgary. Fox is a high-end defensive prospect currently playing with Harvard. His hockey IQ matches his book smarts and he brings elite vision and playmaking to the ice, along with good speed.
