Saarela was called up from AHL Charlotte on Friday.

With the Hurricanes getting set for Saturday's pivotal Game 5 versus the Capitals, Saarela -- a notable Finnish prospect who fashioned 54 points (30 goals, 24 assists) for Charlotte this year -- will be available as needed. Saarela's chances of seeing game action largely depend on the status of Jordan Martinook, who is currently bogged down by a lower-body injury.