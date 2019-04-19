Hurricanes' Aleksi Saarela: Added to playoff roster
Saarela was called up from AHL Charlotte on Friday.
With the Hurricanes getting set for Saturday's pivotal Game 5 versus the Capitals, Saarela -- a notable Finnish prospect who fashioned 54 points (30 goals, 24 assists) for Charlotte this year -- will be available as needed. Saarela's chances of seeing game action largely depend on the status of Jordan Martinook, who is currently bogged down by a lower-body injury.
