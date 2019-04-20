Hurricanes' Aleksi Saarela: Making NHL debut
Saarela will make his NHL debut Saturday for Game 5 against the Capitals.
Saarela was highly productive in the minors this campaign, racking up 30 goals and 54 points in 69 appearances. The 22-year-old Finn will slot into a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Greg McKegg and Patrick Brown on the Hurricanes' fourth line against Washington.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...