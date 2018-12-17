Saarela scored the game-winning goal in overtime in AHL Charlotte's 2-1 win over Utica on Sunday.

It was Saarela's eighth tally of the season and he chipped in a game-high seven shots on goal for good measure. Charlotte is a stacked team, but Saarela has very quietly put together a solid (19 points in 27 games) season. Originally a third-round pick of the Rangers in 2015 and shipped to the Hurricanes in the ill-fated trade that brought Eric Staal to New York briefly, Saarela is a name for deeper dynasty league owners to keep in mind.