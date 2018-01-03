The Hurricanes recalled Saarela from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Carolina placed Marcus Kruger (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, and Lucas Wallmark (groin) is considered doubtful for the Hurricanes' next contest, so Saarela could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Penguins. The 20-year-old pivot has notched 13 goals and 19 points in 31 games with AHL Charlotte this season.