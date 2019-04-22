Hurricanes' Aleksi Saarela: Sent back to AHL
Saarela was demoted to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Saarela made his NHL debut in Game 5 on Saturday, recording a hit in 9:10 of ice time. A third-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old scored 54 points in 69 games at the AHL level this season.
