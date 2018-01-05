Saarela was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

The Canes activated Marcus Kruger (lower body) off injured reserve which made Saarela expendable. The youngster will rejoin the Checkers, for whom he racked up 13 goals and six helpers in 31 outings. The 20-year-old should remain atop the short list of potential recalls throughout the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories