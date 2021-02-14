Galchenyuk was waived by the Hurricanes on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette were traded from the Senators to the Hurricanes on Saturday in exchange for Ryan Dzingel. To improve roster flexibility, the Hurricanes waived Galchenyuk so they can designate him for the taxi squad. In turn, Galchenyuk will wait until he clears waivers before crossing the border and heading to Carolina. He won't be available for Monday's game against the Blue Jackets as a result.