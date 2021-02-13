The Senators traded Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette to the Hurricanes for Ryan Dzingel on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Galchenyuk needed a change of scenery after posting one point and a minus-6 rating over the first eight games, averaging 9:30 of ice time in that stretch. The Hurricanes will be Galchenyuk's sixth team in four seasons. The 27-year-old generated more than 15 goals in five straight seasons before dropping off severely last year. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role once he completes his quarantine period.