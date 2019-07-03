Hurricanes' Alex Lintuniemi: Joining Carolina organization
Lintuniemi has signed a one-year contract with the Hurricanes, according to TSN's NHL Transactions page.
Lintuniemi hasn't panned out since being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Kings, having never appeared in an NHL game. The Finnish blueliner will likely serve in an AHL role for the entirety of the season.
