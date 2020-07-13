Nedeljkovic is with the Hurricanes for the start of Phase 3 training camp, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Nedeljkovic saw action in four games for Carolina this season, in which he went 1-2-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .887 save percentage. In the postseason, the 24-year-old netminder is unlikely to log any minutes but should compete for the backup job heading into the 2020-21 campaign.