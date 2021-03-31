Nedeljkovic surrendered two goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nedeljkovic faced little traffic Tuesday, but he wasn't up to the task. The Blackhawks' goals came 3:33 apart early in the second period. Nedeljkovic dropped to 8-3-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 13 appearances. He won six of his eight appearances in March, essentially sharing the crease with James Reimer while Petr Mrazek (thumb) continues to progress towards a return.