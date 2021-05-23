Nedeljkovic stopped 39 of 43 shots Sunday in a 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Predators in Game 4.

Nedeljkovic was felled in double-overtime for the second straight game when Luke Kunin blew a one-timer past him from the slot late in the second extra stanza. Nedeljkovic was terrific throughout overtime and owns a terrific .928 save percentage in the series. Look for the rookie to draw another start Tuesday in Game 5.