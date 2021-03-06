Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CBS Sports.

It's unclear if Petr Mrazek (thumb) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers. If he's unavailable, either Nedeljkovic or James Reimer will draw the start. Nedeljkovic has earned his playing time regardless of Mrazek's status, as he's recorded a .927 save percentage and 4-2-1 record through seven appearances this year.