The Hurricanes reassigned Nedeljkovic to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Nedeljkovic had a strong showing in the overtime loss against the Panthers on Thursday, stopping 33 of 37 shots. He continues to bounce around the active roster and taxi squad as a cap-saving measure. Expect the 25-year-old to re-join the active roster for Saturday's game against Chicago.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Falls to Panthers in OT•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back with big club•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Earns first win•
-
Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Dallas•