Nedeljkovic was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Nedeljkovic should be recalled ahead of Monday's contest against the Panthers. Once Petr Mrazek (thumb) returns, the 25-year-old will be the odd man out and should stay on the taxi squad for most of the season.
