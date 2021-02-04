Nedeljkovic was reassigned to the taxi squad via the active roster by the Hurricanes on Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.

Nedelijkovic has served as the team's back up since Petr Mrazek suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's win over Dallas. In four starts last year for Carolina, Nedeljkovic went 1-2-1 along with a 3.06 GAA and .887 save percentage. He or Antoine Bibeau will handle back-up duties behind James Reimer as long as Mrazek is sidelined.