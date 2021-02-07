Nedeljkovic was added to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against Columbus, CBS Sports reports.
Nedeljkovic continues to shuffle between the taxi squad and active roster to save cap space for the Hurricanes this season. The 25-year-old is expected to handle backup duties behind James Reimer for Sunday's contest.
