Nedeljkovic was recalled from the taxi squad Monday, CBS Sports reports.
With Petr Mrazek (thumb) out, Nedeljkovic will continue backing up James Reimer. The 25-year-old has given up six goals on 51 shots in two NHL appearances this season.
