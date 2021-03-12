Nedeljkovic was promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's game versus the Predators, per CBS.
Nedeljkovic will back up James Reimer in Thursday's contest. Both netminders carried three-game win streaks into this game, and Nedeljkovic specifically has accrued a .926 save percentage this year.
