Nedeljkovic is starting Sunday's Game 1 against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Ohio native was fantastic in Round 1, stopping 189 of 250 shots for ratios of a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage in six games against Nashville. In the 2020-21 regular season, Nedeljkovic went 2-1-0 with a staggering 1.02 GAA and .962 save percentage against the Lightning, so it's safe to say he makes for a solid bet Sunday.