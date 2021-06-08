Nedeljkovic is in net for Tuesday's Game 5 against visiting Tampa Bay, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Nedeljkovic will try to harness the energy of the home crowd and stave off elimination with the Hurricanes down 3-1 in the series. He ceded the start to Petr Mrazek in both Games 3 and 4 after allowing four goals on 45 shots across the first two games of Round 2. That said, Ned was dynamite in his own barn this year, posting a sparkling .934 save percentage with an equally impressive 1.76 GAA through 10 starts at PNC Arena -- something worth considering for those in daily contests.