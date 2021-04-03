Nedeljkovic will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Petr Mrazek (thumb) is closing in on a return, but Nedeljkovic has a good chance to stay in the rotation regardless. After all, the 25-year-old Nedeljkovic has posted a .927 save percentage and an 8-3-2 record over 13 appearances. The Stars rank 18th in the league with 2.76 goals per game, but they rank sixth with a 24.6 power-play percentage.