Nedeljkovic stopped all 19 shots he faced during Monday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the second career shutout for the 25-year-old, who also blanked the Bolts back on Feb. 20. Nedeljkovic has been outstanding while Petr Mrazek (thumb) has been sidelined, posting a 1.96 GAA and .930 save percentage over 11 appearances this season, and the 'Canes could have some tough choices to make in net once Mrazek is cleared to return.