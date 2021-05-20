Nedeljkovic posted a 32-save shutout in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators in Game 2.

Nedeljkovic didn't get a ton of help from his teammates, as the Hurricanes were forced to kill seven penalties. The 25-year-old goalie was excellent in those situations, stopping 10 shots. It may too early to call it, but Nedeljkovic seems like the favorite for starts in goal during the postseason. There's little chance head coach Rod Brind'Amour turns to Petr Mrazek for Friday's Game 3 in Nashville.