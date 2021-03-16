Nedeljkovic was sent to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Nedeljkovic continues to slide back to the taxi squad when the Hurricanes are off. With Petr Mrazek (thumb) already ruled out Tuesday, the 25-year-old will be recalled before the game against Detroit.
