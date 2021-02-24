Nedeljkovic was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Nedeljkovic will be back on the active roster for Wednesday's road game against the Lightning. The 25-year-old put together his first career shutout -- a 24-save effort -- in Saturday's win over the Bolts.
