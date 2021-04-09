Nedeljkovic made 24 saves in a 3-0 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Consider his slump over -- it was a brilliant outing for Nedeljkovic who struggled in his previous two games. This was his third career NHL shutout and third in 15 starts this season. The 25-year-old has gone 9-4-2 in 15 starts and has delivered a sparking 2.23 GAA and .928 save percentage overall.