Nedeljkovic turned aside 44 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 25-year-old took a shutout into the third period before Florida took a 2-1 lead with just over three minutes remaining, but Nedeljkovic stood tall the rest of the way as Carolina stormed back. The netminder is 3-2-1 on the season with a sharp 2.30 GAA and .924 save percentage, but he'll likely lose his spot on the active roster once Petr Mrazek (thumb) is back in action, potentially by this weekend.