Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Called up from minors
Nedeljkovic was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Thursday.
Nedeljkovic has posted an impressive 20-5-0 record in 30 AHL appearances this season. With Curtis McElhinney day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Carolina needed to shore up its crease in the event he misses an extended period. Nedeljkovic has only one NHL start under his belt.
